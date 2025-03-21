Bibb County collision kills 2, including driver who left hospital early

The Brief Two men died following a head-on crash on Mercer University Drive early Thursday morning in Macon. One driver left the hospital against medical advice and was later found dead at a home on Wray Place. A woman and 9-year-old boy involved in the crash were treated and later released from the hospital.



A fatal head-on collision early Thursday morning in Macon has left two men dead and a child and woman recovering, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

The crash, reported at 5:09 a.m. on March 20, occurred near Mercer University Drive and Grosso Avenue and involved a Dodge Durango and a Hyundai Elantra. The Dodge was driven by a 51-year-old male, while the Hyundai carried 37-year-old Javaughn Raheen Hackney, a 29-year-old woman, and a 9-year-old boy.

All four individuals were transported to Atrium Health Navicent for treatment. Hackney was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to medical staff. The woman and child were later discharged, while the condition of the Durango driver remained unclear—until later in the day.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 1800 block of Wray Place after receiving a report of a person down. There, they found the 51-year-old male driver of the Durango unresponsive. He had reportedly left the hospital earlier in the day against medical advice. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The second deceased man has been identified as John Michael Cox. His body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and the second fatality. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.