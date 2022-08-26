Police searching for missing 17-year-old Hampton girl

article

Clayton County police are searching for a missing Hampton teenager and are hoping the public can help them find her.

Officials say 17-year-old Bianca Russell was last seen Thursday on the 1200 block of Vienna Court in Hampton, Georgia.

Russell is described by investigators as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Russell was wearing when she went missing.

If you have any information about where Russell could be, contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.