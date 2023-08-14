Expand / Collapse search
Beyoncé's foundation surprises Atlanta small businesses with $120K grant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Beyoncé says Atlanta wins mute challenge

It's an ongoing competition Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour concerts. When she sings the lyrics "Look around, everybody on mute," fans are supposed to compete to see who can be the quietest. Queen Bey said herself that Atlanta was the new reigning champion.

ATLANTA - A dozen metro Atlanta small businesses were surprised over the weekend to learn they were the recipients of a $10,000 grant courtesy of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's foundation.

As the iconic pop star travels around the country with her Renaissance Tour, her BeyGOOD Foundation has been following along to inspire and make a difference in the lives of Black-owned small businesses along the way.

So just like her Atlanta stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Black Parade Route pulled out all the stops at its Small Business Impact Luncheon.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Participants were surprised by Atlanta media mogul Tyler Perry, who joined the group for a fireside chat in which he shared wisdom and answered questions from the audience.

The crowd was also given a special performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Le'Andria Johnson.

At the event, 12 small business owners were surprised by the special grants. 

The small businesses who received the grants include:

  • KidStance LLC
  • Everything Digital Production
  • The Hardy Clinic
  • QTP LLC DBA Queens Tea Party
  • Visionful Solutions, LLC
  • Jazzy Jaye LLC
  • Moxie Group
  • Restore More
  • It’s Baked Baby
  • Youth-N-Action
  • Star Studded Production
  • Battery Express

The foundation had pleaded $1 million in financial grants during the tour as well as scholarships to 10 different universities that total another $1 million.

BeyHive comes dressed as Beyoncé slays Atlanta

Beyoncé is here for the weekend. She just finished her much anticipated show as thousands of fans traveled far and wide to see her.

The world tour's Atlanta stops wrap up Monday night. Experts said this leg of the tour was expected to generate around $10 million for the local economy. 