Celebrities grace 'silver carpet' at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour movie premiere

article

The "Alien Superstars" were in full attendance Saturday night as Beyoncé Knowles rolled out the silver carpet to her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour film premiere in Los Angeles.

What's a Hollywood premiere without a bit of drama? The silver carpet turned into a runway of extraterrestrial ensembles as celebrities like Tyler Perry, Victoria Monét, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, Gabrielle Union and many more flaunted their otherworldly fashion sense.

The film is meant to chronicle Beyoncé’s "intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking Renaissance World Tour," according to a press release. But let's be honest, fans will fill the theaters just to re-live the summer hype that had "everybody on mute."

Image 1 of 15 ▼ BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Simone Joy Jones, Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood)

The event doubled as a reunion for Beyoncé's old girl group Destiny's Child. All former members – Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson and Farrah Franklin – attended to support Bey.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage for Parkwood)

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premieres in theaters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Dec. 1.

This story was reported from Atlanta.