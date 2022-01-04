Betty White 'died of natural causes' at age 99

Betty White died of " natural causes ," her rep confirmed on Monday.

The award-winning TV legend died on Friday at age 99.

In a statement to People magazine , the late star's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said: "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier, but that is not true. She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived."

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Betty White arrives for an evening with Betty White held at Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on May 10, 2012 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, a fabricated quote circulated about White's death on social media. Additionally, the news article cited by social media users doesn't contain the bogus quote – "Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today" – or anything about vaccines.

Witjas previously confirmed that White did not receive a booster on Dec. 28.

White, a comedy icon known for her roles in " Golden Girls " and " The Mary Tyler Moore Show ," was the last living star of "Golden Girls" – a 1985-1992 comedy about four women of a certain age.

She had a rich career in films as well, most notably in " The Proposal " and more recently, " Toy Story 4 ."

White's penchant for comedy never seemed to fade, as she again found success on television with the sitcom "Hot in Cleveland," which ran from 2010-2015.

The star would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

On Friday, Witjas said: "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much . I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Ludden and White were married from 1963 until his death in 1981. According to Page Six, White's "very last word" was reportedly "Allen."

Actress Vicki Lawrence, who worked with White on the television series "Mama's Family," told the outlet that she reached out to co-star Carol Burnett when she learned of the news.

"I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’" Lawrence said . "Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen,'" Lawrence reportedly claimed to Page Six.

Lawrence added: "How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’"

A rep for Burnett did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

