90th Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park

The Brief The 90th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is currently underway at Piedmont Park. The event features local art, music, and food despite concerns following a recent park shooting. Festival organizers expect large crowds throughout the weekend with activities for all ages.



The 90th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival returned to Piedmont Park this weekend, bringing a mix of fine art, live music, and family-friendly entertainment to Midtown.

What we know:

The festival features a wide array of art-related displays, including painting, photography, and pottery.

Attendees can view professional works or browse pieces created by local high school students.

Beyond the art, the event offers a diverse food selection ranging from traditional festival fare like funnel cakes and turkey legs to healthy snacks like fresh apples.

"It feels so good out here and smells so good as well," said FOX 5 reporter Annie Mapp. "We have seen people of all ages out here enjoying this great weather and that delicious food."

What we don't know:

While the festival is seeing strong attendance, officials have not specified the exact number of additional security personnel added for the event.

What they're saying:

Executive Director Brian Hill emphasized the long-standing history of the event and its importance to Atlanta families. He noted that the festival has become a staple for generations of residents.

"Stop the debating and come on down, you’ve only got one more day to enjoy the 90th anniversary," Hill said. "It’s a fabulous festival and it’s multi-generational. Families have been coming with their kids for years and years, and now the next generation is coming."

Hill encouraged residents not to miss the milestone year, adding, "You don't want to miss out and go, 'Oh yeah, I wasn't there for the 90th.'

What you can do:

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival continues through Sunday evening. The festival is scheduled to remain open until 9 p.m. tonight. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the live music on the main stage and support local artists throughout the park grounds.