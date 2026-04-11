12-year-old dies after being shot in southeast Atlanta

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The Brief A 12-year-old boy was shot on Lathrop Street in southeast Atlanta Sunday. The child was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Atlanta police are questioning witnesses who were inside the home when the shooting happened. No arrests have been announced.



A 12-year-old boy has died after being shot Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta residential neighborhood.

What we know:

Atlanta Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1800 block of Lathrop Street SE just before 2 p.m.

Responding officers arrived at the scene, which is a private home, to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency responders rushed the child to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the home. Detectives are questioning minors and adults who were inside the house when the shooting happened.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A child was shot on Lathrop Street SE on April 11, 2026 and later died at the hospital. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the boy who was killed.

It is currently unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional, and police have not shared information regarding any potential suspects or what led to the gunfire.