Metro Atlanta school districts increase bonuses to employees

The Brief Several metro Atlanta school districts are approving bonuses for staff members not covered by the state's amended budget. The Georgia Association of Educators says the state funds only cover employees under the Quality Basic Education Act. Bus drivers, custodians, and cafeteria workers are among those now eligible for bonuses in some local school districts.



Several school districts across metro Atlanta are increasing the number of employees set to receive bonuses in the coming months to ensure support staff are not left behind.

What we know:

The Georgia Association of Educators says the bonuses provided by Gov. Brian Kemp's amended budget only cover employees funded by the Quality Basic Education Act, such as teachers.

Districts like Atlanta Public Schools, Marietta City Schools and Clayton County Public Schools have approved their own bonuses for employees left out of the state's list.

In Marietta, all eligible permanent full-time employees will receive a $2,000 bonus, while part-time staff will receive $1,000.

Clayton County Public Schools is offering a $1,500 bonus to full-time certified and classified employees not on the state-funded list.

Atlanta Public Schools says all employees could receive a bonus of up to $2,000.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear exactly how many other districts across Georgia will vote to provide similar local bonuses.

The GAE anticipates that more discussions will happen in the next few months.

What they're saying:

"As a classroom teacher, I need all those additional support staff in the building to allow me to do my job and teach children, and so yes, we want all educators to be recognized," GAE President Lisa Morgan said.

Morgan noted that many positions, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school custodians, and bookkeepers, are not QBE-funded.

"It's critical that all education employees be recognized with this bonus, particularly in a year where there is not a state raise for cost of living," she added.

What's next:

The GAE expects the state-funded teacher bonuses to be paid out before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.