Sexyy Red, DC Young Fly, Lil Duval and more hit 'green' carpet at BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta

It was a big night for hip hop on Tuesday. Celebrities turned out to the taping of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the genre at the prestigious Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

Bronx rapper Fat Joe hosted the event and posed on the "green carpet" alongside his wife Lorena Cartagena and his daughter, Azariah.

Atlanta was well-represented with appearances from Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow and B. Simone. Comedian D.C. Young Fly also turned up to the carpet wearing a fresh suit and a smile months after the sudden passing of his partner, Jacky Oh.

New mom Da Brat brought her wife, beauty entrepreneur Jesseca Harris-Dupart, after the two welcomed a baby boy into the world this summer.

Meanwhile, New Orleans hit-makers Juvenile and Mannie announced they're 'doing it for the 99 and 2000’ again with a new collaboration on the way, according to TMZ. The pending song comes after the two reunited for an NPR Tiny Desk performance that has garnered over five million views on YouTube.

Here's a look at some of those star-studded moments caught on camera:

Image 1 of 13 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sexyy Red attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images) From: Getty Images

Who is performing at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards?

It wouldn't be a hip hop show without performances.

This year's ceremony not only marks 50 years of hip hop, but also the 30th anniversary of Jermaine Dupri's Atlanta-based record label, So So Def. The company was responsible for introducing you to some of your favorite artists like Bow Wow, Xscape, TLC, Usher, Dem Franchise Boyz and so many others.

OUTKAST'S ‘SPEAKERBOXXX/THE LOVE BELOW’ BECOMES BEST-SELLING RAP ALBUM OF ALL TIME

Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow and Ludacris are just some of the stars who hit the stage.

Who are the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees?

Cardi B and 21 Savage led the pack with 12 nominations each. Drake followed closely with nine nominations, while DJ Khaled and Burna Boy each had seven.

We can't reveal the winners. You'll find out who went home with a BET Hip Hop Award when the event airs on BET network at 9 p.m. on Oct. 10.