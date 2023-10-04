Outkast's 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' becomes best-selling rap album of all time

article

It's been 20 years since the iconic Atlanta duo Outkast released the iconic double album "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below."

The album, which featured classic singles "Hey Ya!," "The Way You Move," and "Roses."

Now Big Boi and Andre 3000 have a new distinction.

Last week, the album became the best-selling rap album of all time - certified 13x platinum with more than 13 million units sold.

Big Boi posted a video on Instagram celebrating the achievement and showing off his latest platinum album.

"Over 13 Million albums sold … outkast is everlasting," Big Boi wrote. "Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all."

The album bumps Eminem's "The Eminem Show" from the top spot. That album went 12x platinum in 2022.

Other albums that have been certified diamond - which is at least 10 million units sold - include The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Life After Death," Tupac Shakur's "All Eyez On Me," Nelly's "Country Grammar," and Lauryn Hill's "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

