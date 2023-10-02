BET Hip Hop Awards show taping in metro Atlanta Tuesday

Some of the biggest names in the hip-hop industry will descend upon metro Atlanta tomorrow for taping of the highly-anticipated BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony. This year's event promises to be a star-studded affair as it takes place at the prestigious Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center.

Rappers Cardi B and 21 Savage are leading the pack with an impressive 12 nominations each, solidifying their positions as hip-hop heavyweights. Close behind, Drake boasts nine nominations, while DJ Khaled and Burna Boy have seven each, making for a highly competitive and exciting awards night.

In addition to the awards, this year's ceremony will feature a special celebration of hip-hop culture itself, marking the 30th anniversary of the iconic record label, So So Def. Established as a powerhouse in the industry, 'So So Def' has played a pivotal role in shaping the hip-hop landscape.

The BET Hip Hop Awards will also deliver electrifying performances by Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Bow Wow, and Ludacris, along with many others.

Hip-hop enthusiasts and music aficionados can catch all the action when the annual awards show premieres at 9 p.m. Oct. 10.