River Flood Warning
from MON 7:36 PM EST until THU 6:05 AM EST, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 AM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:30 PM EST until FRI 5:10 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:15 PM EST until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:20 PM EST until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:44 PM EST until WED 10:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:47 AM EST until MON 1:30 PM EST, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:34 PM EST until TUE 7:55 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:52 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:44 AM EST until MON 2:45 PM EST, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County

Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, Matt Damon star in Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 9:32AM
Super Bowl
Fox TV Stations
Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial premiered during Super Bowl LVIII, called article

LOS ANGELES - It may not have been Tom Brady on the field for Super Bowl 2024, but the legendary quarterback along with Bostonians Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had social media buzzing with a new Dunkin’ ad that aired during the big game. 

During the commercial, Affleck surprises wife Jennifer Lopez by dramatically crashing her recording session in the studio – accompanied by his star-studded boy band while dressed in Dunkin’ tracksuits. 

RELATED: Travis Kelce, Andy Reid respond to outburst on Super Bowl sideline

Also part of "The DunKings" group are Damon and Brady, who unveil a new pop song called "Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart." Meanwhile, Lopez and Fat Joe watch the performance in horror.

This year’s Super Bowl ad marked the second year Dunkin’ has teamed up with Affleck. Last year, a Dunkin’ ad featured the actor working in the drive-thru window to surprise unsuspecting customers, including another cameo appearance from Lopez.

This year’s commercial picked up where the 2023 spot left off.

"Last year she came to my work," Affleck tells six-time Grammy nominee Jack Harlow. "Now I gotta show her what I can do."

The actor and filmmaker then storms into the studio. 

"What up, Bronx?!," Affleck yells at J.Lo. "For your consideration, here comes the Boston Massacre — the DunKing!"

From there, he introduces his famous friends in the group. 

Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial premiered during Super Bowl LVIII, called

"Touchdown Tommy on them keys," Affleck says of Brady, followed by "a man who needs no introduction — my partner."

The camera cuts to Damon, 53, who appears embarrassed and says dryly: "It’s really hard to be your friend."

After the brief performance, Brady excitedly asks J.Lo: "Are we gonna be on the album?" to which she replies directly – and sternly – to Affleck: "We talked about this." 

RELATED: Did Beyoncé drop new music during the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl commercial coincides with Affleck’s first official Dunkin’ drink, called the DunKings Iced Coffee.

"Ben’s go-to order, and his first-ever official coffee order on the Dunkin’ menu, this drink features classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar," Dunkin’ said in a press release.

The chain is also releasing a new food item, called the DunKings Munchkins Skewers. 

Both items are available at U.S. stores nationwide beginning on Feb. 12, the company said.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.