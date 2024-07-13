Beloved Covington resident Troy Easton found shot to death

Covington police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular fishing spot on Friday evening.

Wayne Eaton was arrested on charges of malice murder and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers arrived just before 7 p.m. at the Easton residence, located in the 8100 block of Lakeview Drive, after receiving a 911 call of a person being shot. Investigators say officers found Troy Eaton dead inside a building on the property.

Wayne Eaton was also found there and taken into custody. He was booked into the Newton County Jail.

The motive is under investigation.

Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes

The news of Troy Eaton’s death quickly spread on social media with many posts echoing sentiments that he was a "great man." One post discussed how Troy was quick to help anyone who came out for one of the many tournaments held on the property.

The Lakeview Drive Lakes are stocked with carp, catfish, and other game fish for the tournaments. The latest tournament was scheduled for Friday evening from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m.

No official notification has been posted to the Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes Facebook page since Thursday evening.

According to the Newton County Property Tax website, the property was owned, in part, by Wayne L. Eaton until 2020, when the ownership was transferred to Troy Eaton.