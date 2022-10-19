Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December.

Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades.

"Over 30 years," Powell said.

The store, nestled in an out-of-the-way corner of northeast Atlanta, sells whimsical outfits to cosplayers, entertainers and the film industry. "I have the people form Dragon Con who come or MomoCon," Powell said.

Jane Powell is a co-owner of Costumes ETC., which plans to closed it doors in December after 30 years. (FOX 5)

"Cee-Lo would come in here. Ludacris came in here before he really broke big. Janelle Monae before she broke. Marvel, some of Tyler Perry. A lot of movie people," Gough said. "We sell all kinds of costumes hats, makeup, wigs. We sell dreams!"

For Powell, making costumes is a labor of love.

"If you love it and have a passion for it, you want to do what your passion is," Powell said.

However, on December 10, Costumes, ETC. will take its final bow. The curtain will fall on the brick-and-mortar part of the store on last time. Powell and Gough are leaving the business.

"We’re retiring," Powell said. "I want to retire when I’m about 70, and I’m approaching that right now."

Jimmy Gough is a co-owner of Costumes ETC., which plans to closed it doors in December after 30 years. (FOX 5)

The family would like to sell their business, but they’re searching for the right buyer.

"You got to have a weird skill-set to do this," Gough said.

"I would love to see somebody creative take over and somebody who’s going to make it a cookie-cutter business," said Powell, who adds she has a more important endeavor to absorb her time. "I have a new grand baby and I want to spend time with her. I want to make costumes for her."