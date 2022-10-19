Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Freeze Warning
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

By Christopher King
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Costumes ETC. announces store closure after 30 years

The owners of Costumes ETC., Jane Powell and her brother, Jimmy Gough, are looking to close their shop in December after 30 years unless they can find the right buyer to take over the iconic Atlanta shop.

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December.

Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades.

"Over 30 years," Powell said.

The store, nestled in an out-of-the-way corner of northeast Atlanta, sells whimsical outfits to cosplayers, entertainers and the film industry. "I have the people form Dragon Con who come or MomoCon," Powell said.

Jane Powell is a co-owner of Costumes ETC., which plans to closed it doors in December after 30 years.

Jane Powell is a co-owner of Costumes ETC., which plans to closed it doors in December after 30 years. (FOX 5)

"Cee-Lo would come in here. Ludacris came in here before he really broke big. Janelle Monae before she broke. Marvel, some of Tyler Perry. A lot of movie people," Gough said. "We sell all kinds of costumes hats, makeup, wigs. We sell dreams!"

For Powell, making costumes is a labor of love.

"If you love it and have a passion for it, you want to do what your passion is," Powell said.

However, on December 10, Costumes, ETC. will take its final bow. The curtain will fall on the brick-and-mortar part of the store on last time. Powell and Gough are leaving the business.

"We’re retiring," Powell said. "I want to retire when I’m about 70, and I’m approaching that right now."

Jimmy Gough is a co-owner of Costumes ETC., which plans to closed it doors in December after 30 years.

Jimmy Gough is a co-owner of Costumes ETC., which plans to closed it doors in December after 30 years. (FOX 5)

The family would like to sell their business, but they’re searching for the right buyer.

"You got to have a weird skill-set to do this," Gough said.

"I would love to see somebody creative take over and somebody who’s going to make it a cookie-cutter business," said Powell, who adds she has a more important endeavor to absorb her time. "I have a new grand baby and I want to spend time with her. I want to make costumes for her."