Bell Mountain deaths: Family members demand answers after 3 people found dead

Two families in Gwinnett County are pleading for answers after the deaths of three loved ones on Bell Mountain in Towns County, all ruled suicides by authorities but regarded with suspicion by those closest to the victims.

Bell Mountain deaths

The backstory:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined that 19-year-old twins Qaadir and Naazir Lewis died by double suicide in March after their bodies were found atop Bell Mountain. Last week, the body of 38-year-old Phat Tan Bui was discovered in the same location. His death has also been classified as an apparent suicide.

All three victims lived in Gwinnett County at the time of their deaths.

Families of Lewis twins, Bui discuss deaths

What they're saying:

Family members of both the Lewis twins and Bui say they believe foul play is involved and are urging authorities to take a deeper look.

"My nephews were found deceased on top of Bell Mountain, and now the news about Phat Tan Bui was very shocking," said Samira Bronner, aunt of the twins. "It feels like it just happened all over again. You know, how did he end up like that? It just feels like the same exact situation as my nephews."

Bronner said both college students were thriving and had no known issues that might explain suicide.

The families now find themselves connected in grief and suspicion.

"It's like a nightmare all over again, and it's just too similar to my nephews," Bronner said.

Cuong Bui, the brother of Phat Tan Bui, said his brother was a generous and well-known figure in the local skateboarding community.

"He was a very caring person. He would give the shirt off his back to another person. That's just the type of person he is, willing to help regardless of the situation," Bui said.

Bui’s frustration with the official investigation has grown since learning of the prior deaths in the same location.

Qaadir and Naazir Lewis (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

"Personally, to me, I don't feel like the GBI is doing what is necessary or needs to be done," he said. "I would want another bureau to step in to get it resolved if possible because I don't want another suicide, which I know he would not have done."

What we don't know:

The GBI has reopened its investigation into Bui’s death. However, officials continue to stand by their previous ruling that the Lewis brothers died by suicide after an extensive review.

What's next:

The families are now calling for an independent investigation into the cases.