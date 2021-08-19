Believed Gwinnett science teacher dies from COVID-19

article

A believe Gwinnett County science teacher has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Janet Bruce was just 50 years old.

She died one week ago, just two weeks after being checked into the hospital.

Her niece said Bruce worked at Grayson High School for the last 17 years.

She spent the first 10 years of her teaching career at different schools in the area.

Her family said her life revolved around kids whether it was in school or at church.

"She's what inspired me to become a teacher and just her passion for kids and for caring and just being so selfless all the time. It was truly amazing just to be around that constantly. Totally giving of herself in any way possible," said McKenzey Harrison.

Bruce's husband was also in the ICU with COVID-19, but he is back home now recovering.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.