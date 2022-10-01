Fight ends in deadly shooting in SW Atlanta, police say

article

Officers are investigating a deadly shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 at around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2600 block of Beeler Drive after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, responding officers found an adult man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, the incident began with an argument between two men that eventually escalated into a shooting.

The gunman fled in a white Volkswagon. Police are working to track him down.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.