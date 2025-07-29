Beating the summer heat at Atlanta’s Beat the Bomb

The Brief Beat the Bomb Atlanta opened in 2022 and is an immersive team-building experience combining elements of video games, escape rooms, and paintball. Teams of four to six players have 60 minutes to complete video game challenges in a series of rooms – and the goal is to make it through each room and disarm the "bomb" before it explodes. The Atlanta location features a trio of missions: Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb, and Slime Bomb.



What’s messier than being blasted with foam? Being splattered with paint.

What’s messier than being splattered with paint? Being doused with slime.

What’s messier than being doused with slime? Being soaked with all three colorful substances at Atlanta’s wild and wonderful Beat the Bomb!

This morning, we spent a few hours inside the immersive team-building experience (located at 1483 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest), which opened in Atlanta’s Upper Westside back in the fall of 2022. It’s a lot easier to show Beat the Bomb than it is to explain it in writing, but suffice to say it’s a unique concept that mixes elements of video games, escape rooms, and paintball into one messy experience.

The Atlanta location features a trio of missions: Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb, and Slime Bomb. In each one, teams of four to six players have 60 minutes to complete video game challenges in a series of rooms. The goal is to make it through each room and disarm the "bomb" before it explodes — but, of course, part of the fun is getting your hazmat suit (yes, you’re given a hazmat suit to wear) blasted for a great photo op at the end!

Just a few weeks after it opened here in Atlanta, we chatted with concept founder and CEO Alex Patterson about the decision to bring Beat the Bomb to our city.

"Atlanta’s a place that likes to go out, likes to have fun," said Patterson. "It’s an entertainment capital, it’s also a technology capital, so it just fits our brand."

Atlanta’s also a city that gets hot — really hot. And now that temperatures are routinely topping out in the 90s, we decided it was time to spend another morning cooling off with a refreshing wave of paint, foam, and slime. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on booking an experience with your own "bomb squad."