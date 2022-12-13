3 wanted for BB gun shooting at Canton Kroger

article

Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for the three people who fired a BB gun at shoppers in a parking lot last week.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 6766 Hickory Flat Highway.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the three suspects were in a black Chevrolet Camaro.

Investigators say the shooting that "resulted in bodily harm and property damage.

Photos of the individuals was posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the people in the photos is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 470-281-7208.