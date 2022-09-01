Battery suspect being sought by Decatur police

article

Decatur police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent battery investigation.

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Police say the suspect hit an adult male victim unprovoked and without warning. The suspect fled the area running eastbound.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information that would be helpful in this case, the Decatur Police Department ask that you contact them at 404-373-6551, or contact Crime Stoppers Great Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.