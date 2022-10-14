Bathroom fire causes complete evacuation of South Gwinnett High School

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said no one at South Gwinnett High School was injured by a fire that caused the school to be evacuated on Thursday morning.

Investigators determined a small fire started in a third-floor bathroom, but investigators haven't determined a cause.

Firefighters responded to the Snellville school at 8:24 a.m. when a smoke alarm went off. A student reported smoke on the third floor of the school. School Resource Officers started evacuating the building before firefighters arrived.

Crews put the small fire out with an extinguisher. It didn't spread or cause structural damage to the school.

Students and school faculty stayed outside the school for more than an hour until fire officials gave them clearance, according to a message from the South Gwinnett principal to parents and guardians.

Class resumed, and the school returned to normal activities after the evacuation.

Officials said a person was treated for an unrelated medical issue and transported to a local hospital.