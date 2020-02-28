Basil Eleby graduates court-supervised diversion program

The man accused of igniting the 2017 Interstate 85 bridge inferno has a lot to celebrate.

Basil Eleby has graduated from a court-supervised diversion program.

MORE: Basil Eleby, once accused in I-85 overpass collapse, reaches major milestone

At the time of the fire, Eleby was homeless and addicted to cocaine.

Friday, he's been clean for 22 months and says that fire changed the course of his life.

He starts his first full-time job in warehouse packaging in Fulton County on Monday.

