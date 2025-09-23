Bartow County school bus driver reportedly arrested for DUI

The Brief Lori Hagaman, 51, charged with DUI and reckless conduct while driving school bus. Bartow County schools confirmed no one was injured. Hagaman has been reportedly removed from her route.



A Bartow County school bus driver is facing a string of charges after being accused of driving a school bus while under the influence.

According to jail records, 51-year-old Lori Hagaman of Adairsville has been charged with driving a school bus under the influence along with multiple counts of reckless conduct. She was released from jail Monday.

According to Coosa Valley News, two deputies pulled the bus over on U.S. 411 at the Burnt Hickory Road Connector after they received a call about the bus failing to stay in its lane and the driver appearing to be "unresponsive."

As the bus driver exited the vehicle, a deputy observed her having difficulty with the stairs and staggering. Hagaman reportedly denied having any medical problems and spoke with slurred speech, according to the report. The bus driver also reportedly denied consuming alcohol.

While collecting passenger information from the students on the bus, a deputy found an insulated cup in the driver's area cupholder that appeared to contain an alcoholic beverage.

Additionally, the passenger of a student on the buss said her 9-year-old told her that she thought Hagaman had been intoxicated before and would bypass bus stops and drop students off at the wrong place.

The Bartow County School System confirmed no students were hurt and said Hagaman has been removed from her assigned route.

What we don't know:

It is unknown when Hagaman will appear in court. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot and more information.