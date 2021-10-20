Bartow County’s Old Car City … haunting or haunted?

It’s one of the most uniquely beautiful locations in the country, covering more than 30 acres and filled with thousands of old cars, trucks, and other vehicles. And what better place for a Halloween haunted attraction than one many describe as an old car graveyard?

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team embarked on an eerie journey through the haunting — and possible haunted! — Old Car City in White, Georgia, which is currently hosting a seasonal attraction called Haunted Trails @ Old Car City, USA.

On Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 30, brave guests can walk through the one-of-a-kind wooded property at night, taking in the fascinating old vehicles and possibly taking on a few fascinating old spirits! Admission to the attraction is $25 per adult and $15 for children ages five to 12, or $20 per person for groups of five or more. Hours are 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday nights of operation.

Of course, Old Car City is already a popular tourist attraction even without the Halloween makeover; owned by the same family since the 1930s, thousands of American-made vehicles have been laid to rest in this "rust and chrome graveyard," making it a favorite location for photographers from around the world. Every car has a unique story; according to the website, one was previously owned by Elvis Presley and another was used in the television movie "Murder in Coweta County," starring Johnny Cash and Andy Griffith.

So, you’ve visited this spellbinding property during the day…but are you brave enough to walk through at night? Click here for more information on the Haunted Trails @ Old Car City, USA — and click the video player for a peek at our morning exploring this true wonder of North Georgia.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS