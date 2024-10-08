Bartow County man charged with murdering woman, wrapping her body in blanket, sheriff says

article

A Bartow County man has been charged with disturbing, violent crimes linked to the death of a woman in Cartersville.

On Oct. 6, deputies and investigators responded to a home on Chastain Drive where they were asked to perform a welfare check and investigate a possible domestic dispute.

When no one answered the door, deputies forced their way into the home and located 52-year-old Antonios Pete Kostopoulos with blood on him. Officials believe the blood belonged to 42-year-old Karina Moreno who was found dead on the living room floor, wrapped in a blanket.

Kostopoulos was arrested and charged with murder, strangulation, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence – all felonies.

He is being housed at the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further arrests are expected to be made.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-382-5050 ext. 6029.