Barrow County SWAT standoff ends with peaceful surrender, suspect in custody

The Brief The Barrow County Sheriff's Office responded to an extended barricaded suspect incident in the area of Box Circle. The suspect, identified as Alexander Agapi, surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. Agapi faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.



A barricaded suspect incident in Barrow County ended peacefully on Sunday morning following an extended law enforcement operation and SWAT team deployment.

SWAT response Box Circle

According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Box Circle.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Alexander Agapi, ultimately surrendered peacefully to law enforcement. He was taken into custody without further incident, and officials confirmed that no deputies or officers sustained injuries during the response.

Agapi was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center for processing. He faces initial charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Additional criminal charges are anticipated against Agapi, the sheriff's office said.