Barrow County SWAT standoff ends with peaceful surrender, suspect in custody
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A barricaded suspect incident in Barrow County ended peacefully on Sunday morning following an extended law enforcement operation and SWAT team deployment.
SWAT response Box Circle
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Box Circle.
The suspect, identified by authorities as Alexander Agapi, ultimately surrendered peacefully to law enforcement. He was taken into custody without further incident, and officials confirmed that no deputies or officers sustained injuries during the response.
Agapi was taken to the Barrow County Detention Center for processing. He faces initial charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Additional criminal charges are anticipated against Agapi, the sheriff's office said.
The Source: The information in this story was obtained directly from an official law enforcement media update issued on May 24, 2026, by Sgt. Domonic Smith, Public Information Officer for the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.