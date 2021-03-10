Barrow County schools holding mass vaccination event Thursday

article

The Barrow County Health Department is preparing to host its largest-ever vaccination event on Thursday when local educators will receive their first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19.

The Barrow County School System announced Wednesday the event is for all pre-registered teachers and staff.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Apalachee High School.

The district reported 1,057 educators and staff booked an appointment by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

The district set a goal to administer 1,200 doses during Thursday's event.

"I am especially proud of the levels of participation in this event, which underscores how seriously and personally our staff take the challenges and responsibilities of living and working in the days of COVID-19," Superintendent Chris McMichael said.

A spokesperson said teachers, school support staff, substitute teachers, custodians and student teachers are all considered eligible staff.

Georgia vaccine eligibility expanded to include teachers on March 8.

Barrow County school district officials started surveying interested teachers in February.

The Barrow County event is a collaboration with the Northeast Health District, a release said. Medical volunteers include Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow and nurse volunteers from Piedmont Healthcare in Athens.

All vaccinated staff will be given a sticker that says, "Vaccinated to save our school year," which can be applied to a school ID badge or phone case if employees choose.

