'Thank you, God': Deputy saves baby girl trapped in burning Georgia apartment

Bodycam footage caught the moment a Barrow County deputy's courage and quick thinking helped save the life of a baby girl trapped inside a burning building.

The rescue happened during a fire in Winder, Georgia on the afternoon of Feb. 25.

What we know:

Officials say deputies with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Winder Police Department arrived at the complex on the 200 block of Apperson Drive to help Winder Fire Department crews battling a residential fire.

While on the way to the complex, the deputies received word that an infant was trapped on the second floor of the building and couldn't be reached.

According to officials, the heavy smoke made it extremely hard to advance, but Barrow County Sheriff’s deputy and a Winder police officer managed to crawl up the stairs and followed the girl's cries to reach her.

"I got it. I got it. I got it," Deputy Jhancarlos Arango is heard on the footage while choking on the smoke. "I'm going to pass out."

Once the Arango was able to get out of the building, he handed the infant off to another first responder and collapsed to his knees.

"Thank you, God," he said, telling another deputy that he was thinking about his own daughter during the rescue.

Both Arango and the baby received medical treatment and are expected to fully recover from the scary situation.

What we don't know:

While the family of the child has said the fire started after a candle exploded, investigators have not confirmed the exact cause of the flames.

What you can do:

The mother of the baby girl has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to rebuild after the fire.

"Due to the fire, me and my family lost everything. I have three children age 4 years old and 1 years old and 3 month old. Anything will help us," she wrote.