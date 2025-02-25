Baby pulled from burning apartment in Winder; first responders injured

article

The Brief A baby was rescued from a burning apartment in Barrow County on Monday afternoon. Two law enforcement officers were injured during the rescue operation. Officers from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Winder Police Department responded to the fire, where they were informed of the trapped infant.



A baby was rescued from a burning Barrow County apartment on Monday afternoon.

Two law enforcement officers were injured while rescuing the infant.

What we know:

Deputies with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Winder Police Department arrived at 284 Apperson Drive off of McNeal Road around 1:13 p.m., where Winder Fire Department crews were battling a residential fire.

Authorities were informed while en route that an infant was trapped inside and could not be reached.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to enter the burning building but were met with heavy smoke, limiting their ability to advance.

Despite the conditions, a Barrow County Sheriff’s deputy and a Winder police officer managed to crawl toward the child's cries and successfully pulled the infant to safety.

What we don't know:

The names and conditions of the officers were not released.

The infant has not been identified.

What's next:

The infant, several deputies, and the police officer received medical treatment and are expected to recover.