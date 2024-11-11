Banks County sheriff opens deadly shooting investigation

The Banks County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting and believe they have a person of interest in custody.

The incident happened on Sunday in the area of Moccasin Gap Road in Lula. That's where officials say they found a woman who had been shot dead.

After their initial investigation, this incident was determined to be isolated. Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public, as a person of interest is already behind bars on unrelated charges.

This investigation remains ongoing.