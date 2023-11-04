Ex-Banks County detention officer arrested by GBI

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a detention officer who used to work for the Banks County Sheriff's Office. They say he was providing inmates with contraband.

Sammy Reece, 67, was charged with three felony counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates, Warden's Authorization and one felony count of violation of oath by public officer after an investigation that began Sept. 27.

Reece was accused of giving the work release inmates he oversaw prescription medication, alcohol and use of a cell phone.

He was booked into the Banks County Jail and granted bond.

Anyone with additional information in the case is being encouraged to call the Banks County Sheriff's Office at 706-677-2248, or the Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309.

Anonymous tips can be submitted over the phone at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office posted about the ordeal on Facebook.