Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze, one injured

Three Baltimore, Maryland, firefighters have died and a fourth one remains hospitalized after battling a blaze, according to Fire Chief Niles Ford.

"From this moment, we will honor those who lost their lives today, for their bravery, for their courage, for their love and compassion for this great city and for the fire department as well," he said during a news conference Monday.

Ford identified the late firefighters as Lt. Paul Butrim, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/Firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

"Our hearts are broken for the entire Baltimore City Fire Department as three of our bravest have fallen in the line of duty," Governor Larry Hogan tweeted, ordering flags to fly at half-staff.

"This is a gut wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today. My heart is with the Firefighters, their families, and the entire Baltimore City Fire Department who put the lives and safety of others before their own wellbeing each and every day. I ask that all of Baltimore keep them in our prayers during this extremely difficult time."

Ford tweeted that firefighters were responding to a burning three-story rowhouse when a partial collapse trapped four members inside.

One firefighter was immediately pulled from the vacant house, the chief said. Crews cleared piles of debris and found two other trapped firefighters within an hour of the fire, he said. Firefighters then worked to rescue a fourth member.

BCFD first responded to the South Sticker Street blaze around 6 a.m.

According to FOX 45, Shock Trauma chief physician Thomas Scalea said two of the firefighters died of cardiac arrest at the scene.

No civilian injuries were reported.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.