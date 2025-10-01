Ball Ground man sentenced to life for 'grooming' child leading to sex crimes

article

A 37-year-old Ball Ground man will be spending the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted by a Cherokee County jury on two counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child molestation.

Zachery Allan Maltman received two consecutive life terms plus an additional 19 years from Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis on Monday.

Ball Ground man sentenced

What they're saying:

The victim’s mother spoke during his sentencing hearing, fighting back emotion to describe the day her daughter bravely revealed the abuse to her. She said her daughter was told by Maltman that "You can cry, but cry quietly."

"These six little words play through my head regularly, every day," the victim’s mother said in her impact statement. "That night will forever be burned into my memory. That was the night…she took on a man she had been so extremely afraid of. I’ll forever be proud of her for that."

Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, who prosecuted the case, argued Maltman never accepted responsibility, manipulated witnesses, and his actions caused emotional trauma to the victim and family. Frankish called for the judge to give the maximum sentence under the law.

"This defendant showed the Court repeatedly that he is not someone who can be amongst the rest of us. Throughout the duration of this case, the State showed that he manipulated everyone around him. He preyed upon a child who trusted him and looked up to him because he knew she would keep his secret. But she was finally able to disclose to someone who made her feel safe, which took a level of strength no child should have to muster," said ADA Frankish.

Prior to sentencing, Judge Davis commended the victim's bravery and the severe impact of the defendant's actions. She remarked to the courtroom that the victim displayed remarkable strength and dignity during her testimony, which was evident to all present.

"This maximum sentence reflects the heinous nature of the defendant’s abuse and the profound harm he inflicted on an innocent child," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "We commend the resilience of this child, whose courage to come forward ensured that this predator will never again harm a child."

Zachery Allan Maltman convicted

The backstory:

Officials say the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into Maltman in September 2022, when the victim's mother went to police to say he had sexually abused her child.

While speaking to investigators, the girl said that Maltman had been abusing her for around a year.

During the trial, the victim, her mother, investigators, and experts on sexual assault nursing exams and forensic interviewing testified on behalf of the state. Evidence presented to the jury included text messages between Maltman and a family member about the situation.

After deliberating, the jury found Maltman guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, and three counts of child molestation.

What is grooming?

What you can do:

The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office reports this case appears to consist of grooming.

Child abusers often use a grooming process to carry out sexual abuse without detection. In the context of child sexual abuse, "grooming" refers to a manipulative strategy designed to ensure the child remains silent.

The grooming process typically involves several steps: selecting a child as a target, building trust with both the child and their caregiver, fulfilling a need, offering flattery and gifts, isolating the child, introducing sexual elements to the relationship, and maintaining control over the situation.

Children who have been groomed may experience mixed emotions towards the abuser, as the abuser has carefully cultivated a positive relationship before initiating inappropriate contact. As a result, these children are often more likely to hide the abuse and delay reporting it to others.

If you suspect child abuse, contact Child Protective Services at 855-422-4453. If the child is in immediate danger, call 911.