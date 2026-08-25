Bahama Breeze closing in Kennesaw to become Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
KENNESAW, Ga. - The last Bahama Breeze in Georgia will officially shut its doors this Saturday in Kennesaw to make way for a brand-new dining concept.
Darden Restaurants is shuttering the island-themed eatery at 755 Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW so crews can convert the property into a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.
Kennesaw Bahama Breeze conversion
What we know:
The Bahama Breeze in Kennesaw will host its final day of operation Saturday. Following the closure, construction teams will begin converting the building into a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on Sept. 23.
The move marks the end of the Bahama Breeze brand in Georgia following the prior closure of its location at 3590 Breckenridge Blvd. in Duluth.
Corporate parent Darden Restaurants announced in February that it evaluated strategic alternatives for the 28-location chain, concluding the brand was no longer a strategic priority.
Darden restaurant rebranding details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet detailed the exact opening date for the new Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen once renovations get underway in September.
While Darden stated it plans to place as many employees as possible into roles across its portfolio—which includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Yard House—the company has not confirmed how many local workers accepted transfers.
Corporate dining strategy shift
The backstory:
Darden previously designated 14 Bahama Breeze spots across the country for complete closure while targeting 14 others for conversion into different corporate brands.
Company executives expect to complete the conversion process across all remaining locations over the next 12 to 18 months without experiencing a material impact on financial results.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a corporate press release by Darden Restaurants, as well as operational details provided by company representatives.