Bags of stolen merchandise found during Gwinnett County traffic stop

A routine traffic stop in Athens took an unexpected turn when officers reportedly discovered several thousand dollars worth of stolen merchandise in the vehicle of Leta Davis, a 55-year-old Athens resident.

After initially providing a false name, it was discovered that Davis had other outstanding warrants for shoplifting. During an inventory of her vehicle, officers found multiple trash bags filled with stolen items from popular retail stores, including Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works.

The stolen merchandise, valued at several thousand dollars, prompted officers to charge Davis with Theft by Shoplifting and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, among other offenses. Authorities are now coordinating efforts with metro Atlanta agencies and retail stores to determine if Davis may be linked to additional thefts in the area.

