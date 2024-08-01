Badcock Home Furniture closing all stores, holding 'going out of business' sale

article

Badcock Home Furniture is closing hundreds of stores across the South after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

The furniture company, which operates more than 380 stores in Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas, and other Southern states, announced the closures on Facebook on Monday.

While the company works to close its doors, it is selling all of its merchandise for up to 50% off.

All sales are final.

The announcement comes less than a week after its parent company, home goods and furniture retailer Conn's Inc, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. The company is also closing more than 70 of its HomePlus stores in 13 states - including two in Georgia.

FOX Business reports that Conn’s Inc. reported having an estimated 25,000 to 50,000 creditors in its bankruptcy filing.

Conn's has owned Badcock Home Furniture since buying the company in December 2023.