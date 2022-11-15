Backlog of Georgia food stamp applications leads to long lines in the rain

Dozens of people lined the sidewalk outside the state food stamp office for hours in the rain in DeKalb County Tuesday.

Some had umbrellas, others got soaked.

A backlog in the Georgia Food Stamp Program has caused big delays in approving applications and renewals, a Georgia Division of Family and Children Services spokesperson said.

"My nose is running, I’m shivering," said Crystal Boley, who dodged raindrops while waiting to get in the building. "They just have to do better. This is not it."

She said has three kids at home, the youngest five years old.

Boley said she applied to renew her eligibility for the program in mid-September, weeks before it was set to expire in October.

Halfway through November, she said her status remains in limbo.

"I came up here because I haven’t heard anything," she said. "This is my third time here trying to figure it out."

With the squeeze of inflation, she said is running low and now worries about putting food on the table for her kids.

A security guard at the DeKalb County office asked FOX 5 to leave the property, adding that no workers inside would be able to come out to talk.

A little while later, a DFACS spokesperson emailed a statement.

"Due to inflation and workforce shortages, we are working through increased volume for SNAP applications and renewals. We continue to explore ways to secure more flexibility from the federal government to process cases more quickly and efficiently. At the state level, we will also offer overtime for staff."

The program’s website directs people with issues to call 877-423-4746.

However, Ronald Sweet, who said he stood in the rain for about three hours to talk to someone, said he already tried that.

"I don’t want to use any profanity, but that’s one of my reactions," Sweet said. "I called, but there’s no answer. They said to leave a message, can’t leave a message because the voicemails are filled up. They say to call the supervisor, you call the supervisor, and they don’t answer either."

Boley said the same thing happened to her.

"It’s going straight to voicemail. It said the call volume was too high," Boley said. "So I came up here."