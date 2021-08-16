Go back-to-school shopping, Kidsignments-style

It’s been a long 18 months since the Good Day Atlanta team spent a morning at Kidsignments, one of the country’s largest consignment events. But considering so many of our co-workers have recently added to the families, there was no way we could miss the chance to score some incredible deals on clothes, toys, books, and everything else a kid might need (or want)!​

The Kidsignments Fall & Winter 2021 Sale kicks off Monday and continues through Saturday, once again filling two buildings (and a combined 30,000 square feet) at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds with gently-used items for children.

What kind of items are we talking about? Clothes (from newborn to juniors), books, toys, accessories, and even some electronics, most of which are priced between 20% and 40% of the item’s original cost. Kidsignments happens twice a year, and the August sale focuses on back-to-school needs as well as Halloween costumes and winter clothing.

The Gwinnett County Fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville; hours for this year’s sale are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Pro tips: there are special discounts as the week goes on, and be sure to bring your own makeshift shopping cart!

For more information on Kidsignments, click here. And click the video player to check out our own morning treasure hunt at the sale, scoring some great gifts for our extended Good Day Atlanta family!

