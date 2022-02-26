Baby teethers sold at Target, other stores recalled due to choking hazard

article

Baby teethers sold at Target and other stores around the nation were recalled because they pose a choking hazard to young children.

The warning covers over 8,000 of Bebe au Lait's wooden teethers, which should "immediately" be taken away from children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The string on the recalled product that connects the beads can become untied and release the beads, the CPSC said.

The recalled wooden teether comes in 12 different styles, including shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs, according to the recall notice.

There have been six reports of the beads detaching. This includes one report of a child even placing a bead in their mouth, according to the recall.

In addition to Target, the recalled product was sold on various websites, including Bebeaulait.com and Zulily.com, between May 2019 and October 2021.

Consumers are told to contact Bebe au Lait for a refund.

