Baby, it's hot out there: Dermatologist shares sun protection tips

When it comes to the Georgia sun, Emory Clinic dermatologist Dr. Loren Krueger says sunscreen is the best anti-aging product on the market.

"Sunscreen is so important," Dr. Krueger says. "Sunscreen is our first line of protection from the sun. And we know these Georgia summers can be really hot, a lot of sun."

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a product with an SPF, or sun protection factor, of 30 or higher.

"An SPF of 30 will give you coverage against about 96 or 97% of the UV rays from the sunlight," Krueger says. "So, adding on to that extra (SPF) 50 only gets you minimal increase to 98%."

Make sure to cover skin that is exposed to the sun.

"You want to reapply at least every 2 hours," she says. "If you've been sweating, so heavy activity, or you've been out in the pool or in water, even though it says ‘water-resistant,' you want to reapply it every 2 hours, reapply it after that, after you've been in the water."

Krueger says you have lots of options: physical, or mineral-based, sunblockers, chemical sunscreens, lotions, sprays.

"I like to say the best sunscreen for you is the sunscreen you're going to wear," she says. "I think the difference is, with, say, spray sunscreen, you often miss some areas, so you may want to have someone help you out."

Sun protection is important at every age, but it's especially critical, Dr, Krueger says, for younger children..

"Our skin has a long memory. So, a lot of times the damage that we see in the skin at the dermatologist's office at age 50, 60, 70 is from what happened in childhood. So, you want to avoid sunburns for sure."

Sunscreen is recommended after 6 months of age, she says.

For babies under 6 months, try to keep them out of the sun.

"(Use) Things like umbrellas, hats, sun protective clothing," Krueger says. "They make clothing that is lightweight, breathable, but yet protects against the sun, the sun's rays. So that's another way to keep the kiddos protected as well."