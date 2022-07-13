Prisoner transport, sedan involved in head-on crash in Avondale Estates

A prison transport bus carrying 11 inmates to the DeKalb County courthouse crashed in Avondale Estates on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened along Covington Highway at Ashton Place. Avondale police said the transport was traveling from the DeKalb County Detention Center to the courthouse when it struck a sedan. Both vehicles suffered frontend damage.

The driver of the van and the prisoners were taken back to the jail to be triaged for injures, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Medics rushed the driver of the sedan to an area hospital.

"As long as we have no serious injuries or fatalities, it’s always a good day, but unfortunately there are some minor injuries," Chief Harry Shess, Avondale Estates Police Department

"We are thankful that at this time that there are no life-threatening injuries, but we will continue to assess everyone that was involved in the accident," said Chief Deputy Randy Akies, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash forced the roads to close for a few hours while police investigated and cleared the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.