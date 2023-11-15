Avoid the hassle and take MARTA to the airport during holiday season

article

Did you now that you can park at several MARTA stations and take the train to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport? And, it will cost you much less than parking at the airport or parking in a lot nearby.

With the official holiday travel season beginning Nov. 17, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is taking the opportunity to remind travelers that they can avoid traffic and parking hassles by taking MARTA to the airport.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) provides direct rail service into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and encourages travelers to avoid traffic and take MARTA to the airport this holiday season.

Inexpensive, long-term parking is available at six rail stations:

Dunwoody & Sandy Springs Stations - $5 per 24 hours

North Springs, Doraville, Lindbergh Center & College Park Stations - $8 per 24 hours

Take either the Red or Gold Line southbound for direct access to the airport.

"We are one of only a few public transit systems in the world that take you directly into an airport. You don’t have to worry about driving or finding parking," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. "Begin your holiday trip with a safe, fast ride to the world’s busiest airport."

MARTA costs $2.50 for one-way and the easiest way to pay your fare is to download Breeze Mobile 2.0 and pay as you go. You can also buy a Breeze ticket or reloadable Breeze card at any rail station.

For MARTA bus and rail service schedules and alerts visit MARTA (itsmarta.com).

For real-time service alerts download MARTA On the Go or follow us on Twitter (X) @MARTAservice.