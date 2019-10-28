Authorities release name of man killed by Athens police

Expand / Collapse search

ATHENS, Ga. - Police have identified the gunman shot and killed by the Athens-Clarke County police.

It happened at an apartment building on Royale Road Saturday night.

Investigators say 45-year-old Nan Zhao threatened to shoot his neighbor during an argument.

Police say when they tried to question him he took out his gun and fired several shots at them.

Police fired back, hitting the Zhao.

He died at the hospital

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

