Police: Athens man shot, killed after firing at officers

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one man in Athens Saturday night.

Police say they were called to respond to a noise complaint between two neighbors on the 150 block of Royale Road shortly after 8 p.m. In the report, officers say they were told one neighbor had threatened to shoot the other.

When officers got to the scene, they were able to find the neighbor involved, but they say when they tried to question him, he pulled out a handgun.

The suspect, described as a 45-year-old Asian man, fired several shots at the officers, police told FOX 5.

The officers fired back, hitting the man.

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His identity is not being released pending next of kin.

Two of the Athens-Clarke County officers have been placed on administrative leave, following standard procedure.

Advertisement

This is the 71st officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2019.