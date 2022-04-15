Authorities give all clear on suspicious package at Atlanta airport

article

Authorities have cleared suspicious package that led to evacuations and the shutdown of parts of the Atlanta airport Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 a K-9 alerted police of a bag in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's South terminal.

Airport personnel worked to isolate the package and have it inspected by the explosive ordinance disposal unit.

Out of caution, the airport cordoned off the area while authorities investigated the package.

After a short period of time, officials say the package was cleared and no injuries were reported.