Authorities in Hall County searching for runaway teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Brannon Lee Scroggy, of Flowery Branch, was last seen by family near his home in the area of Oak Ridge Drive on July 4. 

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old who reportedly hasn't been seen by family on the Fourth of July.

Deputies said 17-year-old Brannon Lee Scroggy of Flowery Branch was seen by his family on July 4 near his home on Oak Ridge Drive.

The family reported him missing on July 9. 

Deputies said Brannon has been spotted in the areas of Malibu Ridge and Ivy Springs Drive, both near his residence in the days since he left. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office investigator at 770-533-7187.

