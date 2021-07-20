Authorities in Hall County searching for runaway teen

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old who reportedly hasn't been seen by family on the Fourth of July.

Deputies said 17-year-old Brannon Lee Scroggy of Flowery Branch was seen by his family on July 4 near his home on Oak Ridge Drive.

The family reported him missing on July 9.

Deputies said Brannon has been spotted in the areas of Malibu Ridge and Ivy Springs Drive, both near his residence in the days since he left.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office investigator at 770-533-7187.

