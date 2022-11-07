Dozens displaced in DeKalb County apartment fired started by 12-year-old, family says

article

Multiple families had to escape their homes after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Austin Oaks apartments on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road.

One resident says her 12-year-old son woke her up and told her his room was on fire.

The woman said her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend had to jump out of their third-floor apartment to escape the flames.

The couple was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. At this time there is no word on their condition.

In total, officials say eight apartment units were damaged, and 33 people were displaced.

The 12-year-old boy was detained by police in connection with the fire. Investigators have not said whether the boy will be charged with anything.