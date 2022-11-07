Expand / Collapse search
Dense Fog Advisory
from MON 3:42 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
2
Dense Fog Advisory
from MON 2:57 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Dozens displaced in DeKalb County apartment fired started by 12-year-old, family says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple families had to escape their homes after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Austin Oaks apartments on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road.

One resident says her 12-year-old son woke her up and told her his room was on fire.

The woman said her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend had to jump out of their third-floor apartment to escape the flames.

The couple was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. At this time there is no word on their condition.

In total, officials say eight apartment units were damaged, and 33 people were displaced.

The 12-year-old boy was detained by police in connection with the fire. Investigators have not said whether the boy will be charged with anything.