Austell man charged in teen's murder tries to stab himself in front of police, officials say

An Austell man charged with murdering a teen tried to harm himself in front of police when he was caught, according to the officers who found him.

On Friday, just before 9:30 a.m., Cobb County police responded to a home on Fringe Flower Drive in Austell where they were told someone had been shot.

They discovered 57-year-old Alejandro Mario Bencomo Aguilar suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As they approached him, they said he tried to stab himself with a knife.

The officers checked the rest of the home and found a 16-year-old girl in the upstairs bedroom. She appeared to have been shot multiple times. Medical professionals tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead.

Aguilar was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

Police believe Aguilar shot the minor and turned the gun on himself. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.







