Four cars collide at Austell intersection, shut down traffic

article

Four cars were involved in a crash near the East-West Connector in Austell Tuesday evening.

Cobb County reported to the scene and shut down traffic on Hicks Road near Fisher Drive.

They are advising motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

It's not clear yet whether there were any injuries or how many people were involved.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.