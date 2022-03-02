Aunt remembers 4-year-old who accidentally shot himself: 'Hug your kids and tell them you love them everyday'

The aunt of the 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself inside a car parked outside a DeKalb County grocery store on Sunday is sharing the instant loss her family has felt since the tragedy.

The little boy somehow got ahold of a gun while sitting in a car with an infant and 13-year-old relative outside the Publix located at 3045 Panola Road. What happened next left a family in pure grief.

Phyllis Eccleston said her young nephew, Miyell Hernandez, was a sweet, kind-hearted little boy who loved to play with his toys. She is speaking out because she has a warning for other gun owners. She said the family is still trying to face the reality of now having to live life without him.

"We had so much planned for that kid. He had his whole life ahead of him," Eccleston said.

At some point while his mother was in the Publix in Lithonia, investigators said Miyell found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself.

"He was just so sweet. He always wanted to be around me. He wanted to be held. He loved playing with his PAW Patrol toys," Eccleston said.

She said she doesn't know to whom the gun belongs.

"I was so shocked. I was hurt. I cried and when we found out he didn't make it, that was just another set of pain for all of us," she explained.

His 13-year-old cousin ran inside to get help.

"When it first happened, she was pretty traumatized. We're gonna get her some counseling. We want her whenever she thinks about Miyell, that she can have good memories and not the memories that she saw when she last saw him," she said of her niece.

This is a pain and trauma Eccleston hopes others can avoid.

"To all parents if you have a gun, just keep it away from your kids. You got to lock it up. Even if you hid it, kids are just so smart nowadays they'll find a way to pick that gun up or find your hiding spot," she said.

Eccleston said the family finds comfort through their heartache knowing that Miyell is reunited with his great-grandmother who passed three years ago.

"She's watching over Miyell right now," she said.

Miyell's family is now trying to raise money to help give him a proper funeral. They have set up an online account to help raise money.

Police said no charges have been filed in this case, but they are still investigating.

